Cibc World Markets Corp Has $14.31 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 721.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 27,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $451.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $474.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

