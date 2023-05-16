Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 135,263 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,496,000 after purchasing an additional 853,292 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $102.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Recommended Stories

