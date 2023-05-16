Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 3,927 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,674,152. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $945.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $964.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $875.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $845.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

