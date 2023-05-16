Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 26,073 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.27.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $311.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.55 and a 200-day moving average of $296.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

