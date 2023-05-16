Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 107,399 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MetLife by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MetLife Trading Up 0.5 %

MET stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

