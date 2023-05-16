Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

