Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 513.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,452 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.38%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

