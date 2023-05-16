Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 94,675 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,290,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.43% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,534.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $154.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

