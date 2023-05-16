Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 14,455 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,554 shares of company stock worth $11,615,776 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

