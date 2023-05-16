Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Director Lynn A. Peterson Sells 3,000 Shares

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,045,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded down $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,783. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.12 and a 200-day moving average of $140.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $93.35 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Chord Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.25.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

