China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,828.0 days.

Separately, HSBC raised China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

CRGGF stock remained flat at $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

