Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Price Performance

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.84.

