Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,287 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $7,954,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

