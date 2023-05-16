Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USAC opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -176.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $190.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,909.09%.

USAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

