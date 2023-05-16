Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 611.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.55. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $293,237.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,145 shares of company stock worth $10,640,288. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

