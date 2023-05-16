Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,387 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.