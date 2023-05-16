Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

