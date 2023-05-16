Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $683.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

