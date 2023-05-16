Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PJAN opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.