Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Waste Management by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 67.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,772,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $168.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,443 shares of company stock worth $4,715,820 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

