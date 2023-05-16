Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after buying an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $93,902,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Stock Performance

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $221.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.50 and its 200 day moving average is $161.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

