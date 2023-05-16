Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 102,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

SCHE stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

