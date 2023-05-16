Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $184.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

