Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.64 and a 200 day moving average of $181.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

