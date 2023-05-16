Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $151.88 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $409.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

