Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19.
The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.
