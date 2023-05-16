Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 81,172 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 81,172 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $191,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.05. 37,897,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,190,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

