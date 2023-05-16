Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 80,856 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,856 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $89,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 835.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 62,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,109 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 302,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 160,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.