Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 60,450 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,969 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 60,450 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $86,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.21.

NYSE:COP traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $98.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,159. The stock has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.39. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

