Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 32,401 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 32,401 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Salesforce worth $76,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.76.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.64. 959,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667,542. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $206.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 968.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

