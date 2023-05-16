Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 27,731 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,731 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $168,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,651 shares of company stock valued at $411,034,331. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.75.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.23. 703,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,206. The company has a market capitalization of $413.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $445.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.16 and a 200 day moving average of $357.93.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

