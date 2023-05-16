Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 111,978 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,978 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $413.58. 767,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,103. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $307.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

