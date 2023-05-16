Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 68,387 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $115,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 854,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.