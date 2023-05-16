Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $93.11 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,766 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Linde worth $93,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $365.51. 204,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.74.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

