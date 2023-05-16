Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $179.45 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,356,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284,203 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of Schlumberger worth $179,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.22. 1,990,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

