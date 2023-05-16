Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $140.75 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 183,698 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $140,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.10. 5,316,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,933,081. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.