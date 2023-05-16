Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Increases Dividend to $1.18 Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $569,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

