Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

CHMI stock remained flat at $5.06 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 288,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,634. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently -72.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

