Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
CHMI stock remained flat at $5.06 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 288,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,634. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.26.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.
Featured Stories
