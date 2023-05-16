Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGIFF stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

