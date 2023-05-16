Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$170.47 million for the quarter.

