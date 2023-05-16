Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Update

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 162,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,765,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 529.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.18. The stock had a trading volume of 398,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.41 and its 200 day moving average is $219.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

