Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells $65,684.55 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 2.5 %

CRL stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.53. The stock had a trading volume of 232,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,088. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

