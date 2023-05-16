Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.30

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cerillion Stock Performance

Shares of LON CER opened at GBX 1,185 ($14.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,137.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,154.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £349.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,718.75 and a beta of 1.09. Cerillion has a 12-month low of GBX 771 ($9.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,300 ($16.28).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 1,340 ($16.79) to GBX 1,355 ($16.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

