Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at CIBC

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CGAU. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 3.8 %
NYSE CGAU traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,413. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 12.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,883,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,508,000 after buying an additional 1,918,307 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,634,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684,526 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 159,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
