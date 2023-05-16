CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 50.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,275,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,045,000 after purchasing an additional 760,318 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 40,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

