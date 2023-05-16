CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0653

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $52.62 million and $6.31 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,246.59 or 1.00215313 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06332443 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,494,644.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

