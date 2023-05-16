CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to C$79.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CCL Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

CCDBF stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

