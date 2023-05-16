CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,003,800 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 1,203,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,038.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCDBF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 829. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

