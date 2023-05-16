Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 151,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.90. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 250.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 135,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

