Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ CARV opened at $3.99 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carver Bancorp (CARV)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.