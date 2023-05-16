Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CARV opened at $3.99 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carver Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

